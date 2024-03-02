BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 295173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

