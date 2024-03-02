Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BHFAM stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

