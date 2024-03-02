BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Position Cut by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

