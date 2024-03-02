Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Brenmiller Energy stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.