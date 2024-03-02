BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Update

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BOF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BranchOut Food has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

