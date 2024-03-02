BMO Capital Markets Trims Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price to $34.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 254,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xencor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,483,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,962,000 after buying an additional 298,841 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Xencor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

