BMO Capital Markets Trims International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price to $29.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.98. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $649.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,391,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

