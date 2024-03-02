BMO Capital Markets Raises Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $102.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUVL. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,246 shares in the company, valued at $133,281,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock worth $14,577,684. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.