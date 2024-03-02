BMO Capital Markets Increases Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $54.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.50 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.70.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Trading Down 4.3 %

Birkenstock stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.