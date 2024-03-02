Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.82 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

