Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.95 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

