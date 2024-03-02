Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCSAW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ BCSAW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

