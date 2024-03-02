Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Block by 327.9% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 467.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.54.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.