BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $785.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,053,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $814.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $796.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.98. BlackRock has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $823.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

