BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Kevin B. Thompson Sells 4,500 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BL stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.10, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

