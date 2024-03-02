Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 770,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 260,010 shares.The stock last traded at $69.02 and had previously closed at $67.35.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,345.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Blackbaud by 1,371.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 316,992 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

