Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.53, with a volume of 8429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BDI. Cormark raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$559.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

