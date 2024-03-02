Bittensor (TAO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.77 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.21 billion and approximately $33.77 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $662.77 or 0.01070547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,347,067 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,345,435. The last known price of Bittensor is 672.19052822 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $46,636,651.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

