Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $32.70 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $572.69 million and $126.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $32.70 or 0.00052711 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

