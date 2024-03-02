Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $445.60 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 42.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $445.60 or 0.00719283 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.76 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 65.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,950.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00179501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00041689 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,657,381 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.