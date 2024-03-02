Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $99,615,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $21,170,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $15,908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $13,874,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $4,080,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

