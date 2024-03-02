Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

TSE BDT opened at C$17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$940.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.