Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.

Several research analysts have commented on BIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$5.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

