BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the January 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 35.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
BTAI stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $31.72.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
