BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

BMRN stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

