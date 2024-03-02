Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

BH opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. Biglari has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $385.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $149,125.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,313,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,511 shares of company stock worth $1,488,201. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

