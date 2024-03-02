Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Down 3.9 %
Better Home & Finance stock opened at 0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.62. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.34 and a 12 month high of 62.91.
About Better Home & Finance
