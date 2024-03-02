Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 3.9 %

Better Home & Finance stock opened at 0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.62. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.34 and a 12 month high of 62.91.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.