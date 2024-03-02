Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Trading Down 3.6 %

BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

