Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.67%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

