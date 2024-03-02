Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after acquiring an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.67%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

