Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

