Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.10

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 841806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

