BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.78.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after acquiring an additional 588,294 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in BeiGene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,636,000 after acquiring an additional 285,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

