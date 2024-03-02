Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

