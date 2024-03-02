Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 945,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV opened at $515.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $515.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

