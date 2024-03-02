Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $206.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

