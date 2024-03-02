Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 809.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

