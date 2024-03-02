Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

