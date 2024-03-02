Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.64.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.0 %

BBWI stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,669,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.