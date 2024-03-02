Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $48.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

