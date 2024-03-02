Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

