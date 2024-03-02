Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBWI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

