Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.