Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

