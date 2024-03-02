Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE BBWI opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.86.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.64.
Read Our Latest Report on BBWI
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.