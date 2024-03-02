Barrington Research Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Barrington Research reissued their market perform rating on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $546.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $28,491,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $9,115,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

