Barrington Research Raises U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $122.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

