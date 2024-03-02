Barclays Raises FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $62.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.95.

FTAI opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

