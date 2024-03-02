Barclays Initiates Coverage on Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weatherford International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $109.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

