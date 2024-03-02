Barclays Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $15.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.6 %

ZETA stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Zeta Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

