Barclays Increases Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $11.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.97 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

