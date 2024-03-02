Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Up 48.7% in February

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of the James Financial Group

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $11.75 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOTJ

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.